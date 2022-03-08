Georgia looks to suspend gas tax as prices hit all-time high

Gov. Brian Kemp said his office is working with the general assembly to quickly pass a bill to suspend Georgia's gas tax as prices hit all-time highs.

Kemp made the announcement in a tweet after President Joe Biden said Tuesday morning he was banning the import of Russian oil in the United States in response to the invasion on Ukraine.

Kemp criticized the White House response to rising gas prices, which are on-average higher than $4 per gallon in Georgia.

"Due to a total failure of leadership in Washington, we are actively working with the Georgia House & Senate to quickly move legislation that will temporarily suspend the state’s motor fuel tax & lessen the significant impact higher gas prices are having on Georgia families," Kemp said in a tweet.

Kemp also reiterated his intent to provide tax refunds to Georgians, which he said will be paid for with a revenue surplus.

What is the gas tax in Georgia?

Georgia collects a state excise tax of 28.7 cents per gallon, according to a January 2022 report from American Petroleum Institute. Georgians pay 55.95 center per gallon accounting for all state and federal taxes and fees.

During the Colonial Pipeline shutdown in 2021, Kemp suspended the gas tax to provide relief while the company recovered from a cyberattack.

How does Georgia's gas tax compare to other states?

Georgia's total of 55.95 cents per gallon came in lower than the national average of 57.09 cents per gallon. Georgia ranks 15th-highest among all U.S. states and Washington D.C.

California's 86.55 cents per gallon is the highest total tax figure while Alaska's 33.53 center per gallon is the lowest.

