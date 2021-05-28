Kemp extends Georgia gas tax suspension through Memorial Day weekend

article

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has ordered the suspension of the state's motor fuel taxes to continue through Memorial Day.

Kemp had suspended the gas tax through Saturday, May 29, but renewed his executive order to have the state of emergency continue through Tuesday.

The state collects a gasoline tax of 28.7 cents a gallon and a diesel tax of 32.2 cents a gallon.

Kemp’s executive order also extended the waiver on weight limits and driving times for tanker trucks that carry fuel to stations and warned against price gouging.

The executive order came after the cyberattack and then shutdown of the Georgia-based Colonial Pipeline, a major pipeline that delivers fuel to multiple southern states.

Gasoline prices have largely stabilized since that hacking incident, but prices are expected to remain in the $3-per-gallon range during the summer, experts say.

The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.03 this week. Memorial Day weekend prices have not been this high since 2014, when they averaged $3.65 a gallon.

AAA anticipates that 37 million Americans will travel by car and plane on Memorial Day weekend. That’s up 60% from last year, when many were cautious about the pandemic and stayed home. But it is still 13% below pre-pandemic travel levels reached during 2019′s Memorial Day weekend.

The association recommends filling up the gas tank before arriving at vacation destinations, because gasoline prices can be higher around popular tourist spots.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.