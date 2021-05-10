Georgia sees uptick in gas prices after temporary pipeline shutdown

The temporary shutdown of a large energy company is likely affecting gas prices, the American Automobile Association said.

The national average for gas prices jumped six cents to $2.96, AAA reported, from last week's average. Three more cents would mean the highest average price per gallon since November 2014.

AAA said prices are likely to climb higher this week because of Alpharetta-based Colonial Pipeline's shutdown following a ransomware attack.

Gas prices in Georgia are below the national average but are still seeing an uptick. The average price per gallon in Georgia is $2.769 for regular gas or about 7 cents higher today, according to AAA, than it was one week ago on May 3.

RELATED: Ransomware attack on major US pipeline linked to criminal gang known as DarkSide

The average price per gallon in Atlanta is about three cents higher than the state average, according to GasBuddy.

News broke Saturday the Alpharetta-based Colonial Pipeline halted its operations after a ransomware attack. On Monday, the company said it was on track for "substantially restoring operational service" by the weekend.

Experts said a prolonged shutdown of operations could endanger the supply of fuel and affect prices at the pump.

Colonial Pipeline delivers an estimated 45% of the fuel consumed on the East Coast.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.