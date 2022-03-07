Georgia gas prices approach $4 as Ukraine conflict continues

Drivers in Georgia will have to get ready to pay more at the pump as gas prices rise to new heights due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has hit more than $4 - an increase of 40 cents.

US AVERAGE PRICE OF GAS TO EXCEED $4 A GALLON THIS SUMMER, GASBUDDY PREDICTS

In Georgia, the average gas price is slightly lower, with Monday's state average clocking in at $3.88 a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday's average is 38 cents more than a week ago, 64 cents more than the same time in February, and $1.30 more than this time in 2021.

AAA says it now costs motorists $58.20 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline.

"Georgia gas price average is approaching $4 per-gallon statewide," said AAA spokeswoman Montrae Waiters. "Pump prices sharp rise is primarily due to the Ukraine-Russia conflict, which is causing crude oil prices to climb above $100 per barrel."

In Midtown Atlanta, one gas station jumped to $4.59 a gallon, much higher than even the national average.

The most expensive places to fuel up in Georgia were Brunswick, Macon, and Valdosta. The least expensive were Rome, Gainesville, and Dalton.

The all-time high for average gasoline prices was set July 17, 2008 at $4.10 per gallon.

