Police K-9 shot in the line of duty expected to make full recovery

A police dog shot in the line of duty last week is expected to make a full recovery.

K-9 Officer Kilo is a six-year old Belgian Malinois. He's trained in apprehension and narcotics detection.

Last Friday as officers faced off with an armed man after a high speed chase and crash, it was Kilo who charged forward to take on the suspect first. Because of the investigation, they cannot yet release the details, but their preliminary report credits Kilo with saving lives.

"It's the consensus of everybody here, that Kilo performing his job the way he was trained bought officers a little time and without a doubt saved their life," said Sgt. Mark Storey of the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.

Kilo was shot, a through-and-through wound to his neck and shoulder that caused excessive bleeding.

Just last May, the Coweta County Sheriff’s K-9 teams, and those from neighboring Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, took a class in K-9 first aid. They all learned life-saving responses to emergency trauma. That training came in handy.

The veterinarian who treated Kilo would later say the quick action to stabilize both wounds by his handler and other deputies is what saved his life.

Kilo continues to receive care at Sweetwater Veterinary Hospital in Coweta County.

A video taken Monday showed Kilo limping, but playful. Officials say if his recovery continues to go well, they may be able to expect Kilo back on duty soon.