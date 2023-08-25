'Deadly force' used at end high-speed police chase in Coweta County, deputies say

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Coweta County deputies used deadly force to stop a person involved in a high-speed chase from Newnan on Aug. 25, 2023. (FOX 5)

Deputies say they used deadly forced to end a high-speed chase in Coweta County on Friday.

Few details have been released about the incident.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene around 4 p.m. to find multiple evidence markers where a shell casing landed during what appears to be a shootout between deputies and the person they were chasing.

It happened around 2:20 p.m. Friday. The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were assisting Newnan Police in a chase.

A video shared with FOX 5 shows a white corvette stopped in the gore at the intersection of Herring Road and Bullsboro Drive surrounded by two officers with their guns drawn. The driver appears to not comply with the officers, backing up and speeding away north of Herring Road. The Newnan police officers soon follow in an SUV.

"Due to the immediate threat of life to civilians and law enforcement personnel, CCSO Deputies used deadly force at the conclusion of the chase," a statement posted to the CCSO’s Facebook page states.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to investigate the incident.

The area around Herring Road and Palomino Drive was shut down due to the investigation.

