Expand / Collapse search
Heat Advisory
until SAT 9:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
3
Heat Advisory
from SAT 12:00 PM EDT until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Heat Advisory
until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

K-9 shot in Coweta County after high-speed chase on Friday recovering

By
Published 
Coweta County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

COWETA COUNTY - The K-9 that was shot in the line of duty on Friday in Coweta County has been identified as Kilo, according to posts on social media.

The Georgia Police K9 Foundation named the dog and the Grantville Police Department says that K-9 Kilo is a former member of their department.

Kilo was shot while officers were trying to apprehend 27-year-old Anthony Richard Fields II, who was ultimately shot and killed by officers.

It began when Fields, who was in a Corvette, reportedly pulled up behind a sheriff's deputy on Interstate 85 and revved his engine a few times before speeding past. That was a beginning of a chase which reach speeds of up to 120 mph.

During the chase, Fields crashed his vehicle into a Coweta County deputy's vehicle. He then got out of the vehicle and K-9 Kilo was released to apprehend him. Fields then reportedly pointed a gun at the deputies and the deputies opened fire, hitting Fields multiple times. It was at this time that K-9 Kilo was injured.

MAN SHOT, KILLED DURING HIGH-SPEED CHASE IN COWETA COUNTY IDENTIFIED

A deputy was also injured during the crash and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The deputy, who has not been named, was treated and released and is also recovering. 