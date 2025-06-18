Welfare check reveals emaciated horses at Walton County property, officials say

article

The Brief Two Walton County residents have been arrested and charged with animal cruelty after a welfare check at their property. Officials say they found multiple animals on the property that appeared to not have been given enough food to keep a healthy body weight. Officers removed four horses, three donkeys, two mini-horses, two pigs, one rabbit and multiple chickens and goats from the property.



Two Walton County residents are facing multiple charges after officials say a welfare check revealed multiple emaciated horses on their property.

Raul Rodriguez, 47, and 56-year-old Belinda Rodriguez were arrested after a two-day investigation at their property on Manor Lane.

What we know:

Authorities with Walker County said that Animal Control officers visited the property outside Rossville after receiving a complaint about multiple horses that appeared to be malnourished.

During their investigations, officials say they found multiple animals on the property that appeared to not have been given enough food to keep a healthy body weight. Some of the animals were reportedly missing fur, had open leg wounds, and had inflamed skin.

A veterinarian later determined that some of the animals were in pain, suffering conditions due to neglect.

Officials say they found multiple neglected animals on the Walton County property. (Walton County)

While the veterinary did not believe the Rodriguezs were malicious in their treatment of the animals, they were not able to provide proper upkeep, officials say.

What's next:

Raul Rodriguez and Belinda Rodriguez were charged with 12 and 11 counts of cruelty to animals respectively.

Officers removed four horses, three donkeys, two mini-horses, two pigs, one rabbit and multiple chickens and goats from the property.

The animals that were in the most severe condition were sent to a farm and animal sanctuary in Trion for treatment. The others have been placed with a livestock rescue.