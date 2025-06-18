Atlanta mayor, police working to keep everyone safe over summer

The Brief The City of Atlanta says they are prepared for a safe summer and are already reporting lower crime rates. Mayor Andre Dickens says youth programs geared toward young people are helping Atlanta keep its crime numbers down. The Police chief says officers will be highly visible on the ground, on horse and bike patrol and in the air throughout the summer.



The City of Atlanta wants to make the summer enjoyable and safe for the thousands of residents and visitors who will flock here.

What we know:

The Mayor and Atlanta Police announced their Summer Safety Plan from the new state of the art Public Safety Training center Wednesday.

Atlanta's top cop said his department will work around the clock to continue to keep Atlanta safe this summer.

What they're saying:

The Mayor says our young people will be involved in work programs, camps and recreational activities to keep them engaged and our crime numbers improving.

"I said then when we brought down youth crime, crime overall would come down and it has. A big part of this is just about giving our young people something to do, giving them guidance, mentorship, or even giving them a job," the mayor affirmed.

The mayor had Police Athletic League campers as his backdrop, as he and the chief praised the men and women of the police department who have been instrumental in reducing crime numbers.

Atlanta Mayor and APD Chief hold press conference about summer crime.

"We have seen a 33% reduction in homicides from this time last year. As we stand here today, there's a 25% reduction in the individual shot in our city.

"We enjoy hosting big events and we look forward to visitors , residence to come down to Atlanta to participate in the wonderful plans that we have," Deputy Chief Charles Hampton emphasized.

What you can do:

The Chief is asking residents to do four things: get out and have fun, register your cameras, if you see something say something , and call Crimestoppers if you have information regarding any crime.