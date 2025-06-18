Cherokee County USPS employee charged with mail theft

article

A man was arrested for stealing money from mail dropped off at the Holly Springs service center.

What we know:

Calvin Jones, who worked at the center, was arrested last week, according to the Holly Springs Police Department.

Police said they worked with postal inspectors to prove he was opening up mail at the center taking cash and gift cards from them.

Jones allegedly took from mail multiple times, police said. He is charged with theft by taking and exploitation of an elder.

What we don't know:

Police did not say how much money Jones allegedly took.

