Georgia man sentenced to over six years for mail theft and bank fraud scheme

The Brief Jalen Tylee Hill was sentenced to 81 months in prison for orchestrating a scheme involving stolen checks, mail theft, and fake online recruiting, resulting in a projected loss of over $165,000. Hill recruited individuals via Facebook to deposit forged checks, and investigators linked him to at least 68 bank fraud incidents over six months. The case involved 14 other convicted individuals and was investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, FBI, and U.S. Secret Service.



A Georgia man who led a scheme involving stolen checks, mail theft, and fake online recruiting has been sentenced to more than six years in federal prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced on Wednesday.

What we know:

Jalen Tylee Hill, also known as "Roscoe Hill," 26, of Americus, was sentenced to 81 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Restitution will be determined at a later date. Hill pleaded guilty in May to bank fraud, aggravated identity theft, and conspiracy to possess stolen mail.

Hill orchestrated the scheme by stealing hundreds of pieces of mail from residential and commercial mailboxes, forging checks, and depositing them into accounts either directly or through recruited individuals, according to court documents. He recruited participants using Facebook, offering to split proceeds from fraudulent deposits. Authorities linked Hill to at least 68 bank fraud incidents over a six-month period and a projected loss of more than $165,000.

Investigators also uncovered a separate scheme in which Hill created a fake solar panel installation recruiting page, stealing personal identification documents—including driver's licenses, Social Security cards, and birth certificates—from 28 people.

What they're saying:

"This case serves as a reminder for all of us to be as vigilant as possible with what we share online and monitor our financial accounts," said Acting U.S. Attorney C. Shanelle Booker. "Schemes to defraud and steal from citizens will not be tolerated in the Middle District of Georgia."

"The sentencing of this defendant and co-defendants exemplifies the dedication of the investigative efforts which sends a strong message to individuals to consider the consequences of stealing mail and committing financial fraud," said Rodney M. Hopkins, Inspector in Charge of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service’s Atlanta Division.

Dig deeper:

In all, 14 others were convicted for their roles in the operation:

Victoria Lynn Carter , 25, of Americus, sentenced to one year of supervised release for bank fraud.

Quontavius Markeese Hill , 34, of Americus, sentenced to time served and ordered to pay $10,815.89 in restitution.

Accacia Renae Gordon , 24, of Americus, sentenced to four months in prison, four years supervised release, and $14,970.35 in restitution.

Shaneria Sharae Murray , 33, of Americus, sentenced to 45 days in prison, three years supervised release, and $2,000 in restitution.

Chelsea Ja'Nay Tullis , 29, of Americus, sentenced to one month in prison and three years supervised release.

LaQuashia Nichole French , 24, of Americus, sentenced to 15 days in prison, four years supervised release, and $2,227.91 in restitution.

Jazmon Lace Whitehead , 31, of Oglethorpe, sentenced to three years supervised release and $7,658.59 in restitution.

Chasity LaCole Wellons , 31, of Cordele, sentenced to three years supervised release and $2,000 in restitution.

DeKeyvia Moasha Blackshear , 26, of Americus, sentenced to three years supervised release.

Janita Bre'Shaye Terry , 24, of Columbus, sentenced to three years supervised release.

Kelbresha Danielle Thomas , 30, of Oglethorpe, sentenced to three years supervised release.

Jenetta Small , 29, of Americus, sentenced to two years supervised release.

Tyavia Deashia Richardson , 24, of Americus, sentenced to one year supervised release and $4,740 in restitution.

Kimbreyanna Andranique Peeples, 23, of Butler, sentenced to one year supervised release.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the FBI and U.S. Secret Service. Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Redavid prosecuted the case.