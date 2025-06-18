North DeKalb County road closed due to water main break
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A water main break has shutdown a street in north DeKalb County.
What we know:
FOX 5 crews saw DeKalb County Police close Oglethorpe Avenue at N. Druid Hills Road after water shot above the power lines. The crew saw DeKalb Police directing traffic away from the area a little after 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Crews also saw water rushing down the street due to the break.
Water main break in north DeKalb County
What we don't know:
It's unclear when the break will be fixed or the road will be reopened.
FOX 5 has reached out to DeKalb County Water for more information.
The Source: Information for this article came from FOX 5 crews on the scene of the water main break.