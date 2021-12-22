New COVID-19 cases in Georgia continue to spike as fears of a fifth wave strengthen

Experts are worried about a fifth wave of COVID-19 in Georgia as new positives have climbed at a near exponential rate for the third straight day.

The Georgia Department of Public Health reported more than 5,700 new PCR positive tests on Wednesday, a jump of more than 40% from the day before and a 65% jump in new daily cases since a week ago. The 7-day average for new PCR and antigen tests is now hovering close to 4,000, a 60% jump over last week.

The last time the new cases were this high was at the end of September and the end of a more than two-month wave that saw more than 400,000 new cases and more than 900 deaths.

Mercer University microbiology professor Dr. Amber Schmidtke, Ph.D., who has been following the coronavirus pandemic since the beginning, tweeted on Wednesday that the current rise in cases mirrors the start of the delta wave.

"Test positivity is already nearly as bad as it was at the peak of delta, when we're only a few days into this surge," Dr. Schmidtke wrote.

Earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the omicron variant was now dominant across the U.S. Experts said more than 73% of new cases and 90% of new cases in the Southeast. Federal health officials warn the new variant could spread even further over the holidays, including breakthrough infections among the vaccinated and cause serious complications among the unvaccinated that could stress hospitals already burdened by delta.

In Georgia, the GDPH said current hospitalization shot up overnight posting a near-triple increase. According to the state's hospital census data, capacity is at 87% in hospitals in Atlanta and suburbs to the west and northwest. The Columbus, Augusta, and Savannah areas are also seeing similar capacity. This is in sharp contrast to the delta wave which saw Georgia's more rural areas hit hard first.

"What's different about this surge is that whereas past surges have largely spared the Atlanta metro due to more robust public health policies, this time Atlanta leads the surge for cases," Dr. Schmidtke tweeted.

Much about the omicron variant remains unknown, including whether it causes more or less severe illness. Early studies suggest the vaccinated will need a booster shot for the best chance at preventing omicron infection but even without the extra dose, vaccination still should offer strong protection against severe illness and death.

Tuesday, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms issued an executive order reinstating the city's indoor mask mandate. Savannah also reinstated its mask mandate. Cobb County issued a declaration of emergency on Wednesday that requires everyone to wear a mask in county-owned buildings.

Several school districts are also currently considering possibly not rolling back their mask mandates as new semester approaches after the first of the year.

The GDPH said testing for the virus is in high demand, but finding a test might be difficult. Tuesday, President Joe Biden acknowledged the spike in COVID-19 cases and vowed to mail half a billion free COVID-19 test kits to those who want one starting next month.

Georgia is currently ranked 46th in the country when it comes those who are eligible being fully vaccinated, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported. The current vaccination rate is at 54%.

