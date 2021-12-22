COVID-19 test demand increases as availability decreases

The Georgia Department of Public Health said COVID-19 testing demand is high, but supplies are low, making it increasingly more difficult to get tested around the holidays.

KEMP, CARR FILE FOURTH LAWSUIT AGAINST BIDEN ADMINISTRATION OVER COVID-RELATED MANDATES AS NEW CASES SPIKE

FOX 5’s Alex Whittler stopped by five different pharmacies and every single one was sold out of take-home COVID-19 tests. Those who didn’t want to speak on camera about getting tested said they were discouraged by the lack of take-home tests because they were already struggling to book an appointment through their local health department.

The department of public health told FOX 5:

"Demand for testing is up and supplies can’t meet demand...COVID is spreading, people want to be tested before getting together with family and friends or in some instances testing may be required for people who are not vaccinated."

Many desperate to know their status have turned to other costly COVID-19 test providers.

Eric Nickens with DeKalb County Board of Health said the expensive alternative tests are worth it.

President Joe Biden acknowledged the spike in COVID-19 cases and vowed to mail half a billion free COVID-19 test kits to those who want one starting next month, as health experts anticipate an ever-larger spike in cases on the other side of the holidays.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

_____