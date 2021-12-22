Cobb County issues declaration of emergency as omicron variant spreads

article

Cobb County has issued a declaration of emergency as COVID-19 cases begin to rise again.

The declaration requires masks to be worn by everyone in all county-owned buildings, not including public schools or the court complex which is governed under different directives. It also does not include private businesses.

It also will allow the county to implement its Emergency Operations Plan and hold all or portions of public meetings virtually.

"Public Health officials warn me this variant is spreading at an alarming rate," Chairwoman Cupid said. "The stress on our hospitals is increasing, and both public and private COVID testing facilities are overwhelmed. Even though this is just prior to Christmas, I wanted to act quickly to help slow the spread of this new variant in our community."

COVID-19 SURGE: HERE’S WHAT’S CANCELED OR CLOSING ACROSS THE US

The declaration also urges all residents to take preventative measures to help the spread of the virus including getting vaccinated and receiving booster follow-ups and avoiding crowds.

"Much like the community, we’ve seen a dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases within the Cobb government family," said County Manager Dr. Jackie McMorris. "Requiring the wearing of masks and increasing social distancing in our facilities will hopefully help protect both our employees and the residents that they serve."

NEW COVID-19 CASES IN GEORGIA CONTINUE TO SPIKE AS FEARS OF A FIFTH WAVE STRENGTHEN

The previous declaration was allowed to expire in mid-November.

The Georgia Department of Public Health reported Wednesday afternoon that new COVID-19 cases in Cobb County have risen 200% in the last 7 days. The county's rate of fully vaccinated individuals is at 44.5%, well below the 54% statewide.

The GDPH reported more than 5,700 new PCR positive tests in the state on Wednesday, a jump of more than 40% from the day before and a 65% jump in new daily cases since a week ago. The 7-day average for new PCR and antigen tests is now hovering close to 4,000, a 60% jump over last week.

The last time the new cases were this high was at the end of September and the end of a more than two-month wave that saw more than 400,000 new cases and more than 900 deaths.

Tuesday, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms issued an executive order reinstating the city's indoor mask mandate.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

_____