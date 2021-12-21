Atlanta reinstates indoor mask mandate in response to omicron variant

The City of Atlanta has reinstated its indoor mask mandate as cases of COVID-19 have increased.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms issued an executive order, saying it was in response to the impact of the omicron variant.

"The CDC has designated Fulton and DeKalb counties as areas of high transmission for the COVID-19 virus," Bottoms said in a statement. "Given this recent surge across the Atlanta area, and based upon the counsel from public health professionals, I am reinstating the citywide mask mandate," said Mayor Bottoms. "We are watching the data daily and will continue to engage experts for guidance on how best to provide for the safety and wellbeing of our communities."

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 has risen almost 50% in Georgia in the last month, and the number of infections detected continues to accelerate.

The Georgia Department of Public Health data shows Fulton County has reported 344 cases per 100,000 residents over the past two weeks, while DeKalb County reported 248 cases per 100,000 residents.

The Georgia Department of Public Health reported a seven-day rolling average of 2,162.1 positive PCR cases on Monday, the highest since Oct. 8. The seven-day average of deaths in the state showed a flatter curve at 22.4 on Monday.

CDC data indicated omicron is now the dominant variant of COVID-19 in the U.S., accounting for 73% of new infections last week, federal health officials said Monday.

The mayor lifted the mask mandate in November as cases were steadily declining.

