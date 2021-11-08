Atlanta mayor lifts masks mandate, moves city to COVID 'green zone'

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has lifted the city-wide mask mandate.

In an announcement on Twitter, Mayor Bottoms said Atlanta is now in the green zone for COVID-19.

However, Bottoms noted that masks will continue to be required inside of City of Atlanta facilities.

"While we are certainly not out of the woods with the pandemic, I have always said the City will follow the science," Bottoms said in a statement on Tuesday. "Businesses and other entities can still have mandates for their establishments. For the safety and wellbeing of our communities, I still encourage everyone to continue to wear a mask and get vaccinated."

The mayor also encouraged people to "please get vaccinated" against COVID-19.

US MANDATES COVID-19 VACCINES OR TESTS FOR BIG COMPANIES BY JAN. 4, 2022

According to the city's reopening phase guidelines, the city has seen cases average between 20-75 over a 10 day time period, and hospitalizations average between 50-200.

FULL CORONAVIRUS IN GEORGIA COVERAGE

Tens of millions of Americans who work at companies with 100 or more employees will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4 or get tested for the virus weekly under government rules issued on November 4.

_____

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS