Manchester City councilwoman arrested by GBI for false statements

A city councilwoman for Manchester City in Meriwether County has been arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Tameka "Meka" Lowe, 46, faces charges of two counts of False Swearing and one count of Violation of Oath by Public Officer.

On Feb. 8, the Manchester Police Department asked the GBI to investigate allegations that a city councilwoman falsified her criminal history record information on election paperwork.

Specifically, Lowe was accused of falsifying information on a Notice of Candidacy and Affidavit when applying for a vacant position on the Manchester City Council. Furthermore, it is claimed that she falsely swore to the City of Manchester Oath of Public Officer after being elected to the council.

Following the investigation, Lowe was arrested and booked into the Meriwether County Jail.

According to various media sources, Lowe was detained in November 2021 while window shopping on Thanksgiving night. A video of the incident went viral on social media. In April 2022, she was arrested by the same police officer outside of her marketing business for allegedly refusing to identify herself.

The GBI emphasizes that this investigation is still active and ongoing. They encourage anyone with relevant information to reach out to the GBI regional investigative office in Columbus at 706-565-7888. Additionally, anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or through the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation concludes, the case file will be forwarded to the Meriwether County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.