APD to share update on arson investigations linked to police training center protests

The Atlanta Police Department will share an update on their investigation into a series of arson attacks across the metro area in protest against the city's construction of the controversial Public Safety Training Center.

In December, the APD, the Georgia State Fire Marshals and other law enforcement agencies announced a reward of up to $200,000 in hopes of catching the group behind the fires.

Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said the arson attacks have caused nearly $10 million in damage to the state. Similar attacks in Michigan, Minnesota, and New York have been traced back to the protests, he alleged.

"We're going to put the person or persons in jail who are starting these fires," he said.

The latest fire happened on the morning of Nov. 16 and damaged construction equipment in Clayton County belonging to Brent Scarborough and Company, Inc. Two days before, a similar fire destroyed several vehicles belonging to a construction company in Lawrenceville.

A spokesperson for Ernst Concrete said the extent of the company's involvement with the APSTC was supplying two loads of concrete for the roadway surrounding the project.

"Ernst Concrete is not the concrete foundation company for the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center," the company said.

According to an online post titled "Make Contractors Afraid Again," the anonymous group set the fire to make the cost of the contract greater than the profit. They also encouraged "experimentation with incendiary placement."

In early October, another company involved in the building of APSTC was also targeted. In that incident, a tractor was torched.

Authorities are also investigating two other fires police allege were connected to the protests. In July 2023, a group used homemade "incendiary devices" to start a fire at the Atlanta Police Department's current training center on the south side of the city that destroyed eight motorcycles.

"There was a police officer inside the precinct at the time this occurred. Had these vehicles been set on fire, the entire precinct would have been ignited," Schierbaum said.

Less than two months earlier, police say two people firebombed the Westside At-Promise Center, a center for at-risk youth that had been in the English Avenue/Vine City community for five years.

Controversy over Atlanta's Public Safety Training Center

Protests against the training center — dubbed "Cop City" by opponents — have been going on for more than two years. Around the same time as the fire at the concrete company, activists held meetings, concerts, dinners, and direct action to rally support to block the project.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and other supporters say the 85-acre, $90 million facility would replace inadequate training facilities and would help address difficulties in hiring and retaining police officers. Opponents have expressed concern that it could lead to greater police militarization and that its construction in the South River Forest will worsen environmental damage in a poor, majority-Black area.

Protests against the project, which have at times resulted in violence and vandalism, escalated after the fatal shooting in January of 26-year-old protester Manuel Esteban Paez Terán, known as Tortuguita. A prosecutor in October said he would not pursue charges against the state troopers who shot Paez Terán, saying he found that their use of deadly force was "objectively reasonable."

In August, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr indicted 61 protesters using the state's anti-racketeering law, characterizing them as "militant anarchists." The first trial was set to begin last week, but was delayed because the defense argued that the defendant's right to a speedy trial had been violated.

Currently, construction work on the project is around 40% complete.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.