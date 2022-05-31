Atlanta youth center firebombed, 2 suspects wanted by police

A center for at-risk youth was firebombed late last week. Investigators are searching for two people seen on surveillance video who they believe did it.

Tuesday, signs on the front doors of the Westside At-Promise Center read "Closed until further notice" while damage to the building is being assessed.

Investigators said two people, who they believe are female, broke a window and tossed four Molotov cocktails into the building at 5:30 Friday morning.

The two people seen on surveillance video dressed in black and carrying gym bags. At one point they are seen near the building, then seconds later run away.

At-Promise is a youth crime diversion program. Westside At-Promise offers at-risk youth everything from recreation, art and music to educational programs including tutoring and assistance with obtaining a GED

"Whoever will go into a neighborhood and attack a youth center, supported by this department, of using innovative ideas so a crime never occurs, never appears on a weekly crime report. I don't know what kind of person does that," said Atlanta's interim Police Chief Darin Schierbaum.

The center has been in the English Avenue/Vine City community for five years. On typical days, there are up to 100 people in the facility.

"I see a lot of kids because they have a lot of stuff going on," said one neighbor, who told FOX 5 that it's the kids who are hurt by their act of violence.

"I'm in shock because they help a lot of people," she said.

"It's wrong. It should be condemned and we're going to arrest those individuals," said Chief Schierbaum.

Atlanta police, Atlanta fire and the FBI are working on this case. There is also a large reward of $25,000 being offered through Crime Stoppers Atlanta.