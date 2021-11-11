Expand / Collapse search
Construction workers arrested after high-speed chase through Fayette County

Published 
FOX 5 has confirmed that two men arrested in a dangerous high-speed chase in the middle of the day in Fayette County were part of a construction crew building a new public school in the county.

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - Police dashcam footage caught a wild and dangerous high-speed chase in the middle of the day in Fayette County.

FOX 5 has confirmed with officials that the two men arrested in connection with the chase were part of a construction crew building a new public middle school in the county.

According to Peachtree City Police, driver Devonte Mack and passenger Johnnie Nelson were heading back to a job site near Stage Coach Road when a motorcycle officer saw their car make an illegal left turn around barricades put up during the construction to make the area safer.

The video would show safety is not exactly on their minds as the car speeds away from the officer attempting to stop them.

A Fayette County Sheriff’s deputy then spots the car and joins the pursuit. That deputy’s dashcam records the car speeding around traffic by using the grass shoulder and then later blowing through stop signs, stoplights,  and passing in no-passing zones.

Jail records show that both Mack and Nelson were charged after the pursuit.  Both men are facing aggravated assault charges as well as fleeing and attempting to elude as well as numerous traffic violations.

At one point nearly every single law enforcement agency in Fayette County was involved in the pursuit.

Police say Mack and Nelson abandoned the car in a north Fayette County subdivision.

Nelson was arrested first after police spotted him walking down the street. The video shows he had his construction vest and helmet with him.

Police say the driver Mack was arrested a short distance away, also walking through the neighborhood.

Deputies say Mack and Nelson are charged with aggravated assault because the car veered toward a deputy who was attempting to place stop sticks across the road. They say eventually Mack drove around them, and in the process nearly struck the deputy.

