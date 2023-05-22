At least 4 injured in Midtown crane collapse

Emergency crews are on the scene of a crane collapse in Midtown Atlanta which injured at least four people, according to Atlanta Fire Rescue.

Fire officials say all four were rushed to Piedmont Hospital. All are expected to survive their injuries.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the incident happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. at 1052 W. Peachtree St. NW.

"I was working and a heard a big like crash and the building started shaking. And then I walked outside, and a construction worker, and he told me a crane, part of the crane fell, four people got injured, and then a firefighter just came and knocked on our door and told us to evacuate," said Midtown resident Katerina Mathis.

A crane collapsed damaging a building under construction and injuring four workers in Midtown Atlanta on May 22, 2023.

It was not immediately known what caused the collapse, but a building under construction had several floors collapse.

"I heard what sounded like a really large truck speeding down the road followed by very large booming crash," said Jeffery Bean, who lives and works in Midtown. "And then it’s been sirens ever since."

Rescue crews say seven people had to be rescued following the incident.

"I hope no one's hurt. The good thing is that I heard paramedics within a minute at least," Bean said. "Thankfully, the people that I saw walking toward the ambulances, at least initially, appeared to mostly just be holding their arms as if it was just minor injuries to their arms."

Sections of West Peachtree and Spring streets in between 10th and 14th streets is shut down due to a construction accident.

Witnesses report seeing a car crushed by fallen scaffolding along West Peachtree Street.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.