Unstable crane causes evacuations, street shut down in Midtown Atlanta

article

An unstable crane has caused the shutdown of a Midtown Atlanta road and the evacuation of multiple buildings Friday morning.

Officials say a tower crane near the 1,100 block of West Peachtree Street is leaning precariously and is in danger of collapsing.

Atlanta Fire is on the scene and working with engineers to evaluate the situation.

The cause of the crane instability is unknown at this time.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Advertisement

The danger from the crane has caused numerous buildings in the area to be evacuated, officials said.

At the time, Atlanta police have shut down Peachtree Street between 11th and 14th Street.

There are no injuries reported due to the crane.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.