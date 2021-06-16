Community comes together after shootings along Edgewood Avenue corridor

Atlanta city leaders are working on a few safety improvements to Edgewood Avenue after two separate shootings happened nearby.

Both shootings took place on the same street within two weeks.

One man was killed in one incident. The other shooting sent three men to the hospital.

"We get thousands of people here on the weekend and looks like bourbon street. We just have to make it a little safer for the patrons coming down here," local business owner Johnny Martinez said.

Johnny Martinez is co-owner of the Joystick Game Bar and the Beer Garden, one of many businesses on the street.

Within the past two weeks, there have been two separate shootings on William Holmes Borders Drive. Both incidents happened on the same street and have raised concerns.

The most recent incident happened when three men were shot.

Two weeks before that, Atlanta police said someone opened fire inside a car killing 26-year-old Jacques Gresham and injured another man.

"Do not come here to conduct in bad behavior," City Councilmember Natalyn Archibong said.

District Five City Councilwoman Natalyn Archibong represents the area and said her team is looking at ways to further improve safety.

"We have more lighting that’s going to be installed there. There are more cameras that are on the way. We are going to use everything in our toolbox to support the neighbors and businesses there," Archibong said.

"I want to see this area evolve into the beloved area Dr. King use to speak about. This is a national park. It’s the King Historic District. It’s the new South," Martinez said.

Martinez helped fight for recent road closures for portions of Edgewood Avenue during the weekends. The aim is to deter street racing and make it safer for pedestrians. Martinez said there has been another positive impact from it.

"In the past what has happened if someone got shot they would jump in their car and take off but now it’s easier for them to get apprehended," Martinez said.

"It’s not a destination for bad behavior," Archibong said.

Police are still investigating the recent shootings.

