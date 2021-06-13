Gunfight may have led to east Atlanta triple shooting, police say

Police said three men were shot Sunday morning in east Atlanta.

Police believe the victims knew each other. They're currently being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Grady Hospital.

Atlanta police received a call around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday and investigators worked for about two hours on William Holmes Borders Drive.

Police said the three men were in their 20s.

Police are still working to learn what led up to the violence, but investigators said it appears the victims assaulted each other.

It's the second shooting on that street in two weeks. Officers said two men were on William H. Borders Drive when someone inside a car opened fire, hitting the victims multiple times, including 26-year-old Jacques Gresham. He died of his injuries.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.