Two hospitalized after shooting, Atlanta police investigate

Atlanta police are investigating after two people were injured in a drive-by shooting Friday morning.

According to police, the shooting happened shortly after 7 a.m. off William H. Borders Drive near Edgewood Avenue. A blue sedan pulled up and shot the two victims multiple times, police say. Authorities believe the victims are in their 20's.

Both victims were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and in critical condition.

No word on if any suspects have been identified or arrested.

An investigation continues.

