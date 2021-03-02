Community activist wants officer 'fired, charged' following violent confrontation

Marcus Coleman is calling on Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to file criminal charges against South Fulton police officer Solomon Muhammad saying he should feel the extent of the law he was supposed to protect, serve and uphold.

"He needs to be fired. His POST certification needs to be snatched, revoked. He needs to be charged. He needs to be convicted and sentenced properly, and then he needs to be made an example of for the citizens in our new city of South Fulton, what we will not tolerate," the community activist told FOX 5.

Coleman recorded the physical confrontation, which occurred at a busy intersection on Roosevelt Highway on January 29.

Things escalated when Coleman criticized Muhammad's handling of traffic at the accident scene.

The two argued. Coleman said the corporal tried to slap the phone from his hand, wrestle him to the ground, and pulled a Taser on him, before placing him in the back of a patrol car.

Coleman was not charged with any crime.

"Cpl. Solomon Muhammad put a Taser to this brother's chest in complete violation of operating procedures. Placed it above his heart just for asking a question, just for making a statement that he was going to speak to his superior officer," said Coleman's attorney, J. Edward Shipp.

The City of South Fulton asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to conduct an independent investigation. The agency submitted its report to the Fulton County DA's office last week.

Coleman said he's requested a meeting with the Fulton DA and South Fulton Police Chief Keith Meadows. Meadows said the officer remains on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

