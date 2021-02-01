GBI investigates after video captures confrontation between officer and community activist

Marcus Coleman is demanding action, following his run-in with a South Fulton police officer on Roosevelt Highway in the City of South Fulton on Friday.

"He illegally detains me. He cuffs me. I get illegally detained in the back of the police car for about an hour," Coleman said.

Coleman, who is a community activist, said he questioned the officer and then argued with him because police on the scene of an accident weren't directing traffic. Coleman started recording the incident with his cell phone and captured his interaction with the officer.

"He attempted to slap the phone from my hand," said Coleman. "He attempts to tussle me. He attempts to wrestle me to the ground unsuccessfully. He then pulled his Taser and pointed it point-blank range at my chest."

Coleman said the unidentified officer did not use a Taser on him. The officer placed him in the back of a patrol car, then released him after a supervising officer arrived on the scene.

City officials have asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation. They said investigators will review police and witness statements, and examine cell phone and bodycam footage of the incident. The officer involved has been placed on administrative duty.

The video has been shared on social media. On Monday, city spokesman Gary Leftwich responded to the public's concerns about what happened once the video cut off.

"There's been some concerns, some questions as to whether a firearm, a pistol was involved, but there was no gun involved and we are trying to determine whether a Taser was in play at all," he said.

City officials issued a written statement following the incident stating in part:

"The city does not condone and will not tolerate excessive force by our officers in any case...We will cooperate completely with the GBI investigation and accept its findings. If any evidence of misconduct is found, the city will take appropriate disciplinary action."

