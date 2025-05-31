Gang members sentenced to life for murder of Gwinnett businessman at his home

article

The Brief A Gwinnett County judge has sentenced two men to life in prison for the murder of the owner of a local check-cashing business in 2019. Investigators say the two members of the "Goodfellas" street gang used a tracking device to follow their victim home in an attempt to rob him that went wrong. One person arrested for the crime died in custody from a drug overdose. The fourth suspect remains unidentified.



Two men will spend the rest of their lives behind bars after they were found guilty of murder in the 2019 death of the owner of a local check-cashing business.

Prosecutors say 37-year-old Daquan Rashad Clarke and 44-year-old Troy Anthony Hunt were among a group of four men who targeted the owner of the DeKalb County business in his home in Gwinnett County.

What we know:

Officials said on Oct. 4, 2019, Clarke, Hunt, Ian Jabar Longshore, and a fourth man followed 55-year-old Sukkee Hong to his Sugar Hill home.

According to investigators, the group, all members of the "Goodfellas" street gang, had identified Hong's business, TME Check Cashing, as one of several that they wanted to rob. Clarke’s girlfriend, Subriccia S. Moss, bought a tracking device on the internet and distracted Hong while the men put the device on his car.

On that night, prosecutors said Hunt and the unidentified man followed Hong into his garage while Clarke and Longshore waited in getaway cars. Video surveillance showed the two men racing out of the garage after firing shots. They took with them a bag from Hong's car that had documents and the victim's cell phone.

Detectives say they identified three of the four men using mobile phone data and DNA evidence collected from the crime scene.

What they're saying:

"We stand with the family and loved ones of Mr. Sukke Hong and continue to grieve his loss," District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson said. "We thank the jury for returning a verdict which gives Mr. Hong’s family justice. Violent gang activity is unacceptable in Gwinnett County, and we will always hold those who commit crimes like these accountable to the fullest extent of the law."

Dig deeper:

Earlier this month, a Gwinnett County jury found Clarke and Hunt guilty of two counts of felony murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery, and four counts of violation of Georgia’s Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. Hunt was also found guilty of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Clarke was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole plus 80 years. Hunt was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole plus 30 years.

Investigators are still working to identify the fourth man.