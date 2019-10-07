Gwinnett County PD: Murder victim may have been targeted because of his check cashing business

A Sugar Hill neighborhood is on edge after the weekend murder of a homeowner. Gwinnett County Police told FOX 5 News it appears the victim was targeted because he owns a business in Lithonia.

Gwinnett County Police said late Friday night someone or several people approached 49-year-old Sukkee Hong as he was getting out of his car and shot him inside the garage of his house on Kendrix Ridge Drive in the Sugar Hill area. He later died at the hospital.

Residents like Vivian Driscol are concerned about their safety.

“It’s just kind of scary being in a neighborhood where you think you are safe and something like this happened,” said Driscol.

Investigators told FOX 5 News the murder was not a random act. They are trying to determine if the shooting of Hong has a connection to a check-cashing business he owns in Lithonia some 40 miles away.

“Crime in this area is relatively low so the detectives are looking into the possibility that Mr. Hong was targeted. However we don’t know exactly what if anything was stolen,” said Corporal Michele Pihera of the Gwinnett County Police Department.

She said police do not have a good description of the people who shot and killed Hong or of a getaway vehicle. Now, investigators are asking residents of the subdivision where Hong lived and nearby neighborhoods and businesses to check doorbell and surveillance videos.

“And ask them if they can look through their footage to see if there’s anything significant that can help in our investigation,” said Corporal Pihera.

Residents like Jason Carlson told FOX 5 News many in the Kendrix Ridge subdivision will likely increase security.

“Probably after something like this, that there is going to be more of them installed in this neighborhood I’m sure,” said Carlson.

Investigators are hoping a Crime Stoppers reward of $2,000 will prompt tips from anyone with information on the murder of Hong as his family and loved ones come to grips with their sudden loss.

“Our hearts go to them and anything we can do, hopefully, we can help out,” said Carlson.

Anyone with information on the murder of Sukkee Hong are asked to call the Gwinnett County Police Department or CrimeStoppers at 404-577-TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

A family member of the victim told FOX 5 News they did not want to speak publicly.