Police identify Gwinnett County man shot in head during in robbery

Gwinnett County police are investigating a robbery that turned deadly overnight in Buford.

According to police, family members found 49-year-old Sukkee Hong lying unresponsive on the ground in his garage. When firefighters go to the home on the 5800 block of Kendrix Road, they discovered he had a gunshot injury to his head.

Medics rushed Hong to the hospital, but he did not survive.

Gwinnett County detectives say they believe Hong was by an unknown number of suspects while exiting his car. Officials have not confirmed if anything was stolen.

Police are looking into the possibility that the shooting was related to Hong's business. He was the owner of a check cashing business in Lithonia.

Investigators are now looking for security footage to get a better description of the suspects. They say the ones involved are still on the run and have not been identified.

Police did not say if the robbers took anything from the victim, or if the man knew his attackers.

If you know anything about the incident, please contact Gwinnett County police.