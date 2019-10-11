Police: 2 suspects located, 1 at-large for murder of check-cashing business owner

Police in Gwinnett County said they have identified three suspects involved in a deadly shooting along a quit Gwinnett County road late last week.

Sukkee Hong, 49, was found shot him inside the garage of his house on Kendrix Ridge Drive in the Sugar Hill area on the evening of Oct. 4.

Police said they arrested Subriccia Moss, 33, of Lithonia, on Wednesday. She was booked into the Gwinnett County jail and charged with felony murder and unlawful eavesdropping or surveillance. She remained there Friday without bond.

Ian Longshore (Gwinnett County Police Department)

Daquan Rashad Clarke, 32, of Lithonia, who is being charged with felony murder and armed robbery, was located at Grady Memorial Hospital recovering from injuries unrelated to the incident. He will be taken into custody once he discharged.

Police said they are still searching for Ian Jabar Longshore, 34, of Decatur. Police said he has two active warrants for felony murder and armed robbery.

Investigators believe the trio had places Hong under surveillance before they approached him last Friday. Hong owned a check-cashing business in Lithonia, about 40 miles away from his home.

Police are asking anyone with information on Longshore’s whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

