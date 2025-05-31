Police searching for vehicle connected to shooting at Atlanta gas station

article

Officers are asking for help finding a vehicle believed to be connected with a shooting last month in southeast Atlanta.

Officials say the victim was parked at a gas station on Lakewood Avenue when bullets started flying.

What we know:

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to reports of gunshots at around 9:30 p.m. on April 27.

At the scene, the victim said that he was leaving his vehicle when several people in a gray Nissan sedan opened fire.

The man was thankfully not injured, but the bullets hit multiple windows and cars at the gas station, causing significant damage.

Following the shooting, the Nissan fled the scene. It was last seen heading south on Lakewood Avenue towards Claire Drive SE.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said what the motive behind the shooting was.

Investigators have shared a photo taken by security cameras in hopes that someone could help them with the case.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477 or by texting CSGA and the tip to CRIMES (738477).