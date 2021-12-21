Commerce police car sideswiped, officers remind drivers about Move Over Law

article

As travelers plan to hit the roadway for the Christmas weekend, the Commerce Police Department has a warning for every roadway: Move over for emergency vehicles.

OFFICER'S BODYCAM SHOWS NEAR-MISS WITH PASSING CAR DURING TRAFFIC STOP

The police department posted a photo to Facebook on Tuesday of a crash involving one of their cruisers the morning prior. ice said one of their officers was working along Interstate 85 blocking a lane of traffic for a wrecker.

Police said a driver failed to move over and sideswiped the patrol car

"Thankfully our officer nor anyone else on the scene was injured. It easily could’ve ended differently," the department wrote.

Police said the cruiser had its blue lights activated at the time.

"This is why we have a move over law in Georgia. This law is in place to protect the lives of law enforcement, tow truck drivers, and all other motorists on the road," the department wrote.

The law states that drivers must move over one lane when emergency and utility vehicles are stopped on the side of the highway and operating in an official capacity.

POLICE REMIND DRIVERS OF 'MOVE OVER LAW' AFTER OFFICER'S CAR IS HIT

A driver violating the law could receive a citation with a fine of up to $500.

Prior to the pandemic, the FBI said traffic crashes claimed the lives of more law enforcement officers than any cause of death in the line of duty including shootings.

For more on the Move Over Law visit the Georgia Office of Highway Safety's website.

