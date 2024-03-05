Cobb County prosecutor alleges Fani Willis warned Bradley: 'They are coming after us'

article

A co-defendant in the 2020 Georgia election interference case has filed a notice of proposed testimony following Terrence Bradley's testimony in the disqualification hearing for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her office.

The motion was filed on behalf of co-defendant David Shafer, proposing that Shafer would present the testimony of attorney Cindi Lee Yeager, a co-chief deputy district attorney for Cobb County.

According to the motion, Yeager reached out to Shafer's counsel after watching Bradley's testimony. Yeager informed the attorneys that she had "numerous" in-person and other conversations with Bradley from around August 2023 through January 2024, during which they discussed Willis and Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade.

Bradley reportedly informed Yeager that Willis and Wade initiated a romantic relationship after meeting at the 2019 Municipal Court Continuing Legal Education Conference, and this relationship continued from 2019 through 2020, overlapping with Willis's campaign for District Attorney.

The filing also states, "Mr. Wade had definitively begun a romantic relationship with Ms. Willis during the time that Ms. Willis was running for District Attorney in 2019 through 2020."

Yeager claims Bradley told her that he had "personal knowledge" of their relationship, including details about the use of Robin Yeartie's apartment and other meetings before November 2021. Bradley also reportedly asserted that Wade prepared his own divorce complaint and instructed Bradley to sign and file them.

Yeager further contends that she was present in Bradley's office in September 2023 when he received a call from Willis. Allegedly, Yeager overheard Willis telling Bradley, "They are coming after us. You don't need to talk to them about anything about us." The call was reportedly related to an article about how much Wade and his partners had been paid.

The motion requests that if the Court reopens the hearing to receive additional evidence, as requested by both the state and former President Donald Trump, Shafer requests that the defense be allowed to subpoena Yeager and present her testimony.

Bradley, initially slated as the star witness for Michael Roman and attorney Ashleigh Merchant in their attempt to disqualify Willis and her team, claimed attorney-client privilege during the initial hearing on Feb. 15-16, refusing to answer questions about the relationship. After a meeting with Judge Scott McAfee to review the rules of attorney-client privilege, Bradley was recalled to the stand, but he either claimed he could not recall or he was speculating.

Judge McAfee indicated on March 1 that he would announce his decision on the motion in approximately two weeks. Additionally, former President Donald Trump's team requested cellphone data for Wade to be considered as proof of the relationship's commencement, while the state argued against its accuracy and significance.

Attorney Ashleigh Merchant is scheduled to testify before Georgia's Senate Special Committee on Investigations on Wednesday, according to CNN.



