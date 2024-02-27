Trump vs Willis: Wade's former law partner back on stand during disqualification hearing

Nathan Wade’s former law partner, Terrence Bradley, was back on the stand on Tuesday in efforts by former President Donald Trump and others to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from the Georgia 2020 election interference case.

Even Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee believed Bradley would be the "star witness" in the ongoing hearings, but he mostly remained silent his first time on the stand refusing to answer some questions, citing attorney-client privilege. Bradley, who also served as Wade’s divorce attorney, fought the subpoena to appear for that very reason.

After meeting with the judge on Monday, he took the stand again, this time clearly a reluctant witness, refusing to repeat under oath what he said by text.

Bradley offered no testimony that conflicted with what DA Fani Willis said under oath about her relationship with Nathan Wade.

"I recall him stating at some point they were dating. I can’t tell you what date that was. It was made in confidence. We were in the back of the office. Our offices were the only two in the back. There was no one else present. That is all I can tell you at this time," Bradley told the court on Tuesday.

The judge eventually decided that exemption did not apply.

Wade and Willis have already testified they only began dating in early 2022 after she hired him to run the Trump investigation. They also testified she did not gain financially from trips they took together because they roughly split expenses.

However, defense attorney Ashley Merchant produced text messages to her where Bradley claimed the couple began dating in 2019.

If so, that would cast doubt on whether Willis and Wade told the truth on the witness stand.

Clearly reluctant to be in court, Bradley repeatedly said his observations were speculation, and he only remembered Wade talking once about any romantic relationship with Willis.

Bradley's testimony lasted about two hours.

Closing arguments are scheduled for Friday.