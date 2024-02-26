Trump vs Willis: Silent 'star witness' may have to talk during hearing Tuesday

Nathan Wade’s former law partner, Terrence Bradley, is expected to take the stand on Tuesday in efforts by former President Donald Trump and others to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from the Georgia 2020 election interference case.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee met privately with Bradley on Monday to review his understanding of attorney-client privilege.

‘Star witness’ Terrence Bradley silent during Willis hearing

Bradley was supposed to be the star witness for co-defendant Michael Roman, who filed the initial motion accusing Willis and Wade of having an improper relationship and benefiting from the prosecution of Trump and his co-defendants. Others, including the former president, joined in the motion setting up a series of legal filings and hearings.

Once Bradley was on the stand during the two-day hearing for the motion, he refused to answer some questions, citing attorney-client privilege. During questioning, an issue arose that resulted in Judge McAfee questioning Bradley's understanding of the rule.

Wade filed a motion last week in an attempt to stop the meeting, but McAfee ruled against it.

Timeline: Fulton County DA Fani Willis, Nathan Wade controversy

Willis' cellphone saga over relationship with special prosecutor

New cellphone evidence was introduced last week which could potentially provide evidence of a romantic relationship between Wade and Willis prior to the date they say it started.

Trump's team filed a response with the Fulton County Superior Court on Monday to Willis' denial following their original filing connected to the cellphone records.

Last week, Trump's attorneys, Steve Sadow, and Jennifer Little, submitted supplemental evidence, including an analysis of Wade's cellphone records in 2021. The records revealed 2,000 phone calls and 12,000 text messages between the pair that year. The records also suggested that Wade was at or very close to Willis' Hapeville residence at least 35 times.

Specifically, Trump's team asked their investigator to look at two specific dates and the associated phone calls, text messages, and cellular location data to demonstrate that Willis and Wade have not been truthful about spending the night together in Hapeville.

MORE: Fulton County DA Fani Willis paid in cash at Napa Valley winery, employee claims

What Willis and Wade deny about their relationship

Both Willis and Wade have testified that they "never" spent the night together at Willis' condominium in Hapeville.

Willis responded to the filing by stating that the records do not prove "in any way" the content of the communications between Wade and Willis and they do not prove that Wade was ever at any particular location or address. Willis also offered records indicating that she was not in Hapeville during some of the times that Wade was in the area.

Additionally, Willis is arguing that the supplemental evidence was not submitted properly, and the filing contained an "unqualified" opinion.

On Monday, a new document was filed with the Fulton County Superior Court, presenting Trump's reply to the state's response.

The reply begins by stating that the investigator they hired to analyze the records will not be offering "any opinion testimony" and will only be summarizing the data produced by AT&T in response to a "lawfully issued subpoena" and information he gathered regarding cell tower locations.

It goes on to cite cases where similar evidence has been used in other cases, including cases in Georgia.

