Clayton County middle school pivots to virtual learning

An increase in COVID-19 cases caused a Clayton County middle school to switch to a virtual instruction model on Thursday.

Officials said Sequoyah Middle School in Riverdale would operate with online instruction beginning Friday. Students and staff are set to return on Sept. 27.

Clayton County Public Schools said meal services are still available for students, and parents and guardians are asked to contact the school for pickup times.

Clayton County schools are switching to virtual instruction on a case-by-case basis.

On August 25, the district announced nine schools were pivoting to virtual learning in one day: Kemp Primary, Kemp Elementary, River’s Edge Elementary, Michelle Obama STEM Elementary Academy, Hawthorne Elementary, Eddie White Middle Academy, Lovejoy High School, M.D. Roberts Middle School and Elite Scholars Academy.

Prior to that, Forest Park Middle School switched to virtual learning, and Rex Middle School and Smith Elementary School changed learning protocol before that.

An August report from the Clayton County Health District showed 21% of COVID-19 cases in the county were in Riverdale, the second most of any single city in the county as of Aug. 29. Daily positive cases showed a dip in the final days of the month, though the department hasn't yet published a September report.

