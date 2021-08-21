Two schools in Rex go virtual after COVID-19 surge

Clayton County Public Schools announced two Rex schools will begin operating in a virtual learning environment for at least the next two weeks, beginning Monday, after an outbreak of COVID-19 cases.

Officials said Saturday Smith Elementary School and Rex Mill Middle School will be virtual from Aug. 23 through Sept. 3.

The schools are located on the same road less than one mile apart.

A district spokesperson said meal service is still available for students while virtual learning is in session.

The district said parents, guardians or students can get breakfast and lunch from any CCPS school. Breakfast and lunch pickup times vary from school to school and the district recommends adults contact their preferred school for specific meal pick-up times.

The school district is mandating mask-wearing and has been making virtual learning changes on a case-by-case basis.

Kay Pace Elementary School of the Arts went online Thursday and is scheduled to be back to in-person instruction on Sept. 2.

Several schools pivoted to digital learning in the first month of the 2021-22 school year after cases spiked. Most recently, Clayton County Schools announced Kendrick Middle School in Jonesboro pivoted to online learning on Monday. Faculty and students are projected to return to the classroom on Aug. 30.

Pointe South Middle School and North Clayton High School moved to virtual instruction and their return to classes was postponed about one week after the original projected date of return.

Some school bus routes in Clayton County were altered by COVID-19 positive tests.

