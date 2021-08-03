Two Clayton County schools to remain virtual this week after outbreaks

Two Clayton County schools will continue virtual instruction this week after a wave of positive tests forced students and staff out of the schools per district guidelines.

Clayton County Public Schools said Pointe South Middle School and North Clayton High School will remain virtual for at least the remainder of the week.

The district is making decisions on a case-by-case basis.

The school district is one of several that requires students, staff and visitors to wear masks at all times.

Clayton County Schools announced their so-called "Operational Game Plan" for the school year which requires everyone to wear masks in school buildings and submit to temperature checks when entering buildings.

Clayton County is also putting up desk shields in their elementary schools and in their low incidence special education classrooms for safety and per the CDC guidelines, the social distancing of three feet, rather than six feet is now being encouraged.

