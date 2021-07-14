Some metro Atlanta school districts implement mask mandates

Two metro Atlanta school districts have announced face masks will be mandatory for the fall semester within the last few days.

DeKalb and Clayton counties both made their decision, likely based on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's newest guidelines.

On Tuesday, Clayton County Schools announced their so-called "Operational Game Plan" for the upcoming school year which requires everyone to wear masks in school buildings and submit to temperature checks when entering buildings.

The Clayton County School District’s decision comes days after the CDC released their most recent guidelines that anyone who has been vaccinated against COVID-19 does not have to wear masks inside school buildings.

According to their website, the CDC states "masks should be worn indoors by all individuals (age 2 and older) who are not fully vaccinated. Consistent and correct mask use by people who are not fully vaccinated is especially important indoors and in crown settings, when physical distancing cannot be maintained."

Mask mandates differ across metro Atlanta. For now, the school districts in Cobb, Fulton, and Gwinnett counties have left masks optional for students and teachers while Atlanta Public Schools currently require masks indoors.

APS has said they will re-evaluate their policy following the CDC’s guidelines, so parents should be hearing from them soon enough.

Clayton County is also putting up desk shields in their elementary schools and in their low incidence special education classrooms for safety and per the CDC guidelines, the social distancing of 3 feet, rather than 6 feet is now being encouraged.

