Clayton County elementary school going virtual after COVID-19 case spike

A Clayton County elementary school is forced into virtual learning for two weeks after a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Kay Pace Elementary School of the Arts in Jonesboro will pivot to virtual learning on Thursday, according to a Clayton County Public Schools spokesperson. Students are projected to return on Sept. 2.

Meals will still be available to students while virtual learning is in session. The district said parents, guardians or students can get breakfast and lunch from any CCPS school. Breakfast and lunch pickup times vary from school to school and the district recommends adults contact their preferred school for specific meal pick-up times.

The school district is mandating mask-wearing and has been making virtual learning changes on a case-by-case basis.

Several schools pivoted to digital learning in the first month of the 2021-22 school year after cases spiked. Most recently, Clayton County Schools announced Kendrick Middle School in Jonesboro pivoted to online learning on Monday. Faculty and students are projected to return to the classroom on Aug. 30.

Pointe South Middle School and North Clayton High School moved to virtual instruction and their return to classes was postponed about one week after the original projected date of return.

Some school bus routes in Clayton County have been altered by COVID-19 positive tests.

