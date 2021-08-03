Positive COVID-19 test to affect school bus routes in Clayton County, district says
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A COVID-19 outbreak in Clayton County may affect some school bus routes, Clayton County Public Schools said on Tuesday.
"Clayton County Public Schools (CCPS) has been informed of a positive COVID-19 case that will impact a number of bus routes," a district spokesperson wrote on Tuesday.
The district is reaching out to affected people and instituting a 10-day quarantine to anyone in contact.
The district has not released further details.
Students and staff at Clayton County schools are required to wear a mask.
