Positive COVID-19 test to affect school bus routes in Clayton County, district says

A COVID-19 outbreak in Clayton County may affect some school bus routes, Clayton County Public Schools said on Tuesday.

"Clayton County Public Schools (CCPS) has been informed of a positive COVID-19 case that will impact a number of bus routes," a district spokesperson wrote on Tuesday.

The district is reaching out to affected people and instituting a 10-day quarantine to anyone in contact.

The district has not released further details.

Students and staff at Clayton County schools are required to wear a mask.

