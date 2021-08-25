Clayton County middle school goes virtual in response to COVID-19 cases

Another Clayton County school is responding to COVID-19 cases by switching to virtual instruction.

Forest Park Middle School students are learning online starting today. Virtual instruction will continue through at least Sept. 7 due to an increased number of COVID-19 cases.

Clayton County Public Schools has responded to spikes in COVID-19 cases by pivoting to virtual learning since the beginning of the 2021 school year. At least six other Clayton County schools have altered their instruction due to COVID-19 cases.

Rex Middle School and Smith Elementary School are currently under virtual learning protocols.

Clayton County Schools announced Kendrick Middle School in Jonesboro pivoted to online learning on Monday. Faculty and students are projected to return to the classroom on Aug. 30.

Pointe South Middle School and North Clayton High School moved to virtual instruction and their return to classes was postponed about one week after the original projected date of return.

Kay Pace Elementary School of the Arts went online Thursday and is scheduled to be back to in-person instruction on Sept. 2. That's where two of Diondra Thurmon's children go.

