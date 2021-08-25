COVID-19 forces 9 Clayton County schools to switch to virtual learning

A wave of Clayton County schools are switching to virtual learning, effective Thursday.

COVID-19 cases forced at least two weeks of virtual learning at Kemp Primary, Kemp Elementary, River’s Edge Elementary, Michelle Obama STEM Elementary Academy, Hawthorne Elementary, Eddie White Middle Academy, Lovejoy High School, M.D. Roberts Middle School and Elite Scholars Academy.

Students are set to return on Sept. 10.

Clayton County Public Schools has been reacting to COVID-19 outbreaks on a case-by-case basis since the start of the school year. Wednesday's announcement included the most schools to switch to virtual learning at one time.

On Wednesday, students at Forest Park Middle School switch to virtual learning.

Clayton County Public Schools has responded to spikes in COVID-19 cases by pivoting to virtual learning since the beginning of the 2021 school year. At least six other Clayton County schools have altered their instruction due to COVID-19 cases.

Rex Middle School and Smith Elementary School are currently under virtual learning protocols.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.