Christian Angulo funeral: Community to celebrate life of 14-year-old Apalachee shooting victim

The Brief The funeral for Christian Angulo, one of the two students killed in the shooting at Apalachee High School, will take place today. Angulo is remembered by family and friends as a free spirit who was loved by many and always tried to make people laugh. Angulo is the last of the four people killed in the shooting to be laid to rest.



Family and friends will gather in Winder on Friday to honor the life of a teen killed in the shooting rampage at Apalachee High School.

Christian Angulo's funeral service is set for 11 a.m. at Saint Matthew Catholic Church on Wilkins Road.

Following the ceremony, the 14-year-old's body will be taken to Hoschton City Cemetery for burial.

The procession will go directly through downtown Winder. Residents are encouraged to line the sidewalks to show support and share in the family's grief.

Remembering Christian Angulo

A memorial for Cristina Irimie, Mason Schermerhorn, Richard Aspinwall and Christian Angulo in front of Apalachee High School in Winder. (FOX 5)

Friends described Angulo as a free spirit who loved to make others laugh.

Abner Sanz, who has been friends with Angulo since middle school, told FOX 5 that he was shocked when he learned that Angulo had named as a victim in the Sept. 4 shooting.

"I was just like, 'What's going on?' And then I checked the family group chat and there's my sister saying that there's a shooting at Apalachee and that's how I was just like, 'This isn't real, this can't be happening,'" Sanz said. "I started asking other people if it was true that he had passed away because I just wanted to know. I was in denial because you would never believe somebody that you knew would pass away just like that."

Writing on a GoFundMe page raising funds for Angulo's funeral, freshmans older sister said his family was "truly heartbroken" by his sudden loss.

"He was a very good kid and very sweet and so caring," Lisette Angulo wrote. "He was so loved by many."

Funerals for the other Apalachee High School shooting victims

Angulo is the last of the two teachers and two students killed in the shooting to be laid to rest.

Last weekend, the community gathered at separate funerals for 14-year-old Mason Schermerhorn and 53-year-old math teacher Christina Irmie.

A private funeral was held the week before for Richard Aspinwall, a 39-year-old math teacher and defensive coordinator of the school’s football team.