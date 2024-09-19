Apalachee High School student's rap honors his teacher killed in shooting

A 16-year-old Apalachee High School student is honoring the teacher he lost in the deadly school shooting earlier in September with a musical tribute.

Isaac Sanguma attends the Barrow County School and had Christina Irmie as his algebra teacher.

Irmie, a math teacher known for her dedication to her students, was shot and killed during the shooting rampage at the school on Sept. 4.

Sanguma turned his pain into music, posting a song titled "Forever Irmie" on TikTok last week.

"Another mother lost to her baby. I'm sending prayers to them kids up in Grady. It could have been me. I'm glad the Lord saved me. I gotta be strong. Can't let the devil break me," Sanguma raps, saying he knows that his teacher would want him to keep going.

Cristina Irimie (Supplied)

In the post associated with the TikTok video, Sanguma says Irmie would always give him pep talks after class.

"The day she died she had the fattest smile on her face with her little dimples when she seen me and asked me to come into class on time and asked if I was okay," he wrote. "Man I wish I could go back and give her a hug, I never thought that was gonna be my last time seeing her smile and speaking to her."

The song has since reached millions of people.