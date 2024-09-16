Family, friends say goodbye to teen, math teacher killed in Apalachee High School shooting

The Brief The funerals for 14-year-old Mason Schermerhorn and 53-year-old math teacher Christina Irmie were held over the weekend. The two were among the four people killed in the deadly violence at Apalachee High School on Sept. 4. The emotional weekend was filled with church services and testimonials - helping many to mourn.



He was a 14-year-old student who loved video games and his family. She was a 53-year-old math teacher known for her dedication to her students.

Both were killed in a shooting rampage at Apalachee High School on Sept. 4.

Ten days after the violence, family and friends gathered in Georgia for an emotional weekend to say their goodbyes to Mason Schermerhorn and Christina Irmie at separate afternoon services.

HOW TO HELP APALACHEE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING VICTIMS

Mason Schermerhorn laid to rest

Saturday, a wave of red filled the Jefferson Civic Center where hundreds of people wore Mason Schermerhorn's favorite color.

"There was a whole building full of red, and it's just a testament to how many people loved him and how many lives he touched," family friend Melody Blouin said.

There was hardly a dry eye in the audience. Those who knew him best, including his parents, shared fond memories of him and reflected on his bright, loving personality.

Mason's father, Sheffron Pollard, took to the mic to read a heartfelt letter he wrote to his son. In part, he apologized for not being there to protect him.

Pollard also grieved the fact that he wouldn't get to coach him on special life moments, like his first date, his first love, and so on.

Mason's mother, Breanna Schermerhorn, shared a moving tribute. She said her son had big feelings and loved openly and fiercely.

She also described him as a protector and someone who always looked out for his siblings and friends.

MORE: Apalachee High's Coach Hancock: ‘We are one Apalachee’

"Mason was just the sweetest, kindest soul from childhood and on," Blouin said. "To know Mason was to love him, and that’s very apparent from everyone here. He touched everybody and I have so many fond memories of him talking to me endlessly about video games. His favorite one was Kingdom Hearts. My heart smiles when I think of him, but it also cries that he’s not here."

The family paid tribute to Mason's love for Kingdom Hearts by playing some music from the popular video game during the funeral.

Funeral for Christina Irmie in Buford

In Buford, the family and students of Christina Irmie described the math teacher as noble, patient, and caring.

Irimie was known for teaching children dance in addition to algebra and was active in metro Atlanta’s Romanian expat community. Her service was held at a funeral home in Buford. Afterward, a memorial meal was planned at Saints Constantine and Helen Romanian Orthodox Church.

"We gather today to offer prayers for a noble soul," one of the priests presiding over the service said. "Family members, friends, colleagues, and, in fact, many people throughout this nation and beyond are mourning the loss of a dear wife, daughter, sister, aunt, friend, parish member, colleague, teacher and fellow citizen."

RELATED: Apalachee High School principal shares heartfelt message on YouTube

The Georgia teacher, who immigrated to the U.S. more than 20 years ago from her home country of Romania, was honored with a Romanian Orthodox service filled with chants and hymns. The ceremony alternated between English and Romanian.

"That was her dream. She always wanted to teach children. She loved children a lot and didn't have any children by her own, so she said her classes were all her children.

Funerals for the other Apalachee High School shooting victims

A private funeral was held last weekend for Richard Aspinwall, a 39-year-old math teacher and defensive coordinator of the school’s football team.

"It's just so hard to think that somebody that you spent so much time with, because this is my second year with coach, but spending so much time, like family basically," sophomore football player Isaiah Hooks told FOX 5. "So, turning around, knowing that he's not going to be there."

Aspinwall was previously at Mountain View High School in Lawrenceville.

A memorial for Cristina Irimie, Mason Schermerhorn, Richard Aspinwall and Christian Angulo in front of Apalachee High School in Winder. (FOX 5)

MORE: Apalachee High School embraces hope a week after shooting: ‘Love will prevail’

The family of the fourth victim, 14-year-old Christian Angulo, has scheduled his funeral service for Friday at Saint Matthew Catholic Church in Winder.