Mason Schermerhorn laid to rest after Apalachee High School shooting: 'Sweetest, kindest soul'

Mason Schermerhorn, a 14-year-old boy tragically killed during the Apalachee High School mass shooting on September 4, has been laid to rest.

Hundreds of people gathered at the Jefferson Civic Center Saturday afternoon for Mason's funeral. They all wore red.

There was hardly a dry eye in the audience. Those who knew him best, including his parents, shared fond memories of him and reflected on his bright, loving personality.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Mason Schermerhorn's funeral was held on September 14, 2024 at the Jefferson Civic Center in Jackson County.

The family asked that the media not record or take any pictures during the service. FOX 5 Atlanta honored that request.

Mason's father, Sheffron Pollard, took to the mic to read a heartfelt letter he wrote to his son. In part, he apologized for not being there to protect him.

Pollard also grieved the fact that he wouldn't get to coach him on special life moments, like his first date, his first love, and so on.

Mason's mother, Breanna Schermerhorn, shared a moving tribute. She said her son had big feelings, and loved openly and fiercely.

She also described him as a protector, and someone who always looked out for his siblings and friends.

Schermerhorn said the mass shooting at Apalachee robbed her family of the opportunity to watch her son grow up and reach the major milestones that he was looking forward to.

A memorial for Cristina Irimie, Mason Schermerhorn, Richard Aspinwall and Christian Angulo in front of Apalachee High School in Winder. (FOX 5)

After the service, FOX 5 Atlatna spoke to Melody Blouin, a close family friend.

"Mason was just the sweetest, kindest soul from childhood and on," Blouin explained. "To know Mason was to love him, and that’s very apparent from everyone here. He touched everybody and I have so many fond memories of him talking to me endlessly about video games. His favorite one was Kingdom Hearts. My heart smiles when I think of him, but it also cries that he’s not here."

Mason's love for Kingdom Hearts was so profound that his family actually played some music from the popular video game during the funeral.

The sea of red that came out to support Mason's family was a testament to just how many people he was able to touch in his short lifetime.

His memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew him.



