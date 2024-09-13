When will Apalachee High School students return to class | Officials give update

article

In brief: Apalachee High aims for a thoughtful reopening from Sept. 23, amidst strong community resilience post-tragedy. Majority of students have resumed classes; emotional support and counseling encouraged for all. Reopening strategies are adaptable, prioritizing student well-being with certain areas of the school to remain closed.



Apalachee High School students received an update about their return to class on Friday from Barrow County School Superintendent Dr. Dallas LeDuff on how and when they will be able to return to class. In a video, the superintendent, accompanied by the school's principal Jessica Rehberg, expressed gratitude for the resilience shown by staff, families, and students since the deadly school shooting on Sept. 4.

"I want to begin our message today by thanking our staff for the courage and compassion they demonstrated as they welcomed students back to campuses this week and prepare for students to return to Apalachee High School," said LeDuff. He noted that over 90% of students returned to school in the district earlier this week.

LeDuff also acknowledged the emotions and difficulties many are facing. "We are experiencing and feeling so many challenges and emotions, and we’re here to support you as best we can. We’re stronger together," he said, urging students to seek counseling if needed.

Rehberg reassured the Apalachee High School community that they are not alone, saying, "It’s important you speak with a trusted adult to help you get counseling resources."

Rehberg added, 'We are planning to have a thoughtful, gradual return to school."

The gradual reopening of Apalachee High School is scheduled for the week of Sept. 23, though LeDuff emphasized the need for flexibility as the district works to prioritize students' well-being.

"We are working to make sure we have the right systems and resources in place," the principal said, highlighting mental health support, classroom relocations, and transportation logistics as key focus areas.

While the district is hopeful about the planned reopening date, LeDuff made clear that final decisions will come from the Barrow County School System. "Thank you for your patience, understanding, and trust as we work through this transition as a community," he concluded.

Several reports have indicated the section of the school where the shooting occurred would not reopen to students when it reopens.